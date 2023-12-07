Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis inspects paddy crop damaged due to unseasonal rain in Nagpur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday inspected the paddy crop damaged due to unseasonal rain at Tarsa in Nagpur district.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:30 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected the paddy crop damaged due to unseasonal rain at Tarsa in Nagpur district. (Photo/ANI).
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday inspected the paddy crop damaged due to unseasonal rain at Tarsa in Nagpur district. Meanwhile, CM Shinde was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde.

Besides Mauda taluka, large-scale damage has also been reported in Ramtek Parshivani taluka. In Nagpur district, around 124 villages have been affected by rain, 852 hectares of crops have been damaged. Earlier on November 27, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule urged the Maharashtra government to help the farmers after unseasonal rains damaged crops across the state.

"Maharashtra is standing at a difficult turn... A lot of damage has been caused by untimely rains... Everyone should start to work with sensitivity for the state and farmers... I want to request the Maharashtra government to immediately call a team from Delhi, and all of this should be inspected," Sule said. "The central government should soon give more funds to Maharashtra... Wherever farmers have suffered losses, loans should be waived off... I and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) will present this issue in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," she added.

Heavy rains on Sunday damaged crops, including grapes, onions, tomatoes, sugarcane, and leafy vegetables in Nashik district of Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

