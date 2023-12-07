Trump to appeal judge's rejection of immunity claim in 2020 election case -filing

Donald Trump indicated on Thursday that he would appeal a U.S. judge's ruling last week that the former president does not have immunity from criminal charges for actions he took as president.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected Trump's bid to dismiss the federal case accusing the former president of illegally plotting to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024, claimed that he could not be prosecuted because his alleged criminal conduct related to official actions he took as president.

