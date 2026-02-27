Left Menu

U.S. Seeks Forfeiture of Seized Oil Tanker and Venezuelan Crude

The United States is pursuing the forfeiture of the Motor Tanker Skipper and its cargo of 1.8 million barrels of crude oil from Venezuelan state-run PDVSA. This action follows the tanker's seizure by U.S. authorities in December, as announced by the Department of Justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:16 IST
U.S. Seeks Forfeiture of Seized Oil Tanker and Venezuelan Crude
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States government has taken legal action to claim ownership of the Motor Tanker Skipper and its substantial cargo of crude oil, previously seized by authorities in December. The vessel, bearing around 1.8 million barrels of crude oil supplied by Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA, is at the heart of this move.

In a recent statement, the Department of Justice detailed the rationale behind this forfeiture, highlighting ongoing concerns over the shipping and trade practices linked to Venezuela's oil industry. These efforts underline the U.S.'s firm stance on regulating and monitoring international oil trading practices that may contravene established sanctions or international laws.

The development comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing diplomatic issues between the United States and Venezuela, reflecting broader geopolitical conflicts and economic strategies. The outcome of this legal pursuit could set a significant precedent for future maritime seizures and trade sanctions enforcement.

TRENDING

1
Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for their own benefits: PM Modi at News18 Rising Bharat Summit.

Even after Independence, some people ensured colonial mindset stays for thei...

 India
2
No country would have done trade deals with us had we not discovered our inherent strength and strengthened our institutions: PM Modi.

No country would have done trade deals with us had we not discovered our inh...

 India
3
AAP's Victory: Court Rulings and Political Reactions

AAP's Victory: Court Rulings and Political Reactions

 India
4
Protocol Breaches Raise Concerns Among Gujarat MLAs

Protocol Breaches Raise Concerns Among Gujarat MLAs

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026