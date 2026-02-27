U.S. Seeks Forfeiture of Seized Oil Tanker and Venezuelan Crude

The United States government has taken legal action to claim ownership of the Motor Tanker Skipper and its substantial cargo of crude oil, previously seized by authorities in December. The vessel, bearing around 1.8 million barrels of crude oil supplied by Venezuela's state-owned PDVSA, is at the heart of this move.

In a recent statement, the Department of Justice detailed the rationale behind this forfeiture, highlighting ongoing concerns over the shipping and trade practices linked to Venezuela's oil industry. These efforts underline the U.S.'s firm stance on regulating and monitoring international oil trading practices that may contravene established sanctions or international laws.

The development comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing diplomatic issues between the United States and Venezuela, reflecting broader geopolitical conflicts and economic strategies. The outcome of this legal pursuit could set a significant precedent for future maritime seizures and trade sanctions enforcement.