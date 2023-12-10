Left Menu

Akhilesh demands caste census, accuses BJP of obstructing it

The BJP has tampered with the basic spirit of the Mandal Commission, the Constitution, Yadav said at a rally in Tundla Firozabad where members of Pal, Baghel, and Dhangar community were gathered.According to a press statement issued by the party, Yadav said the fight for social justice will be finished only when caste census is conducted and when people get proportionate rights.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-12-2023 21:28 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 21:28 IST
Akhilesh demands caste census, accuses BJP of obstructing it
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday called for a caste census as he accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of tampering with the spirit of the Constitution by denying the people equality on the basis of their castes. ''People across the country are in favour of caste census. The BJP has tampered with the basic spirit of the Mandal Commission, the Constitution,'' Yadav said at a rally in Tundla Firozabad where members of Pal, Baghel, and Dhangar community were gathered.

According to a press statement issued by the party, Yadav said the fight for social justice will be finished only when caste census is conducted and when people get proportionate rights. ''It's a long fight. Backwards and Dalits have to be given their rights.'' ''We will not only fight for the interests of Pal, Baghel, and Dhangar community, we also need your cooperation so that you can get their rights and respect in proportion to your numerical strength,'' he said. Yadav said the BJP government's announcement of developing defence industries in Bundelkhand region was a hollow promise. ''People of Bundelkhand must have known that BJP had shown big dreams earlier too. People from Delhi came and said that missiles will be made in Uttar Pradesh. ''Today, if we look back 10 years, those who had promised to make tanks, have not even made a 'sutli' bomb (a type of fire cracker) till date.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023