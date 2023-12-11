Left Menu

"Once Dheeraj Sahu joins BJP...": Priyanka Chaturvedi after Amit Shah's jibe at INDIA bloc

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the INDIA bloc for remaining "silent" on the Income Tax seizure of over Rs 200 crores, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asserted that blaming the opposition for Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu's business interests was unjust.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the INDIA bloc for remaining "silent" on the Income Tax seizure of over Rs 200 crores, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi asserted that blaming the opposition for Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu's business interests was unjust. Chaturvedi outlined that standing by Sahu did not mean endorsing his actions and alleged that if he joined the BJP, then he would be cleared of all charges.

"BJP always finds a chance to accuse; it is wrong to say that they (opposition party) are standing with him. He has been in Congress for a long time and to put his business interest's guilt on a party is wrong. Once Sahu (Dheeraj Sahu) joins the BJP, he will go through Modi's washing machine and be cleared of all the charges," she said. Hitting out at Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier said that the party is silent on the issue as corruption is in the "nature" of the grand old party.

"I understand Congress is silent as corruption is in their nature, but JDU, RJD, DMK, and SP are all are sitting silently. Now I understand why a campaign was run against PM Modi that agencies are being misused. It was run because there was a fear in their mind that all the secrets of their corruption would be revealed," Amit Shah told ANI. The Income Tax sleuths conducted raids at the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited on December 10, as the crackdown by the central agency entered its fifth day.

Income Tax sleuths have, so far, recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it. (ANI)

