Brazil Congress overturns Lula veto on limit to Indigenous land claims

Brazil's Congress on Thursday overturned a presidential veto that had struck down the core of a bill backed by the powerful farm lobby that would have limited Indigenous land claims.

In a joint session of both chambers, lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to annul President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's veto against the establishing of a deadline limiting claims to ancestral lands where Indigenous people had lived by 1988.

