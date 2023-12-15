Brazil Congress overturns Lula veto on limit to Indigenous land claims
Brazil's Congress on Thursday overturned a presidential veto that had struck down the core of a bill backed by the powerful farm lobby that would have limited Indigenous land claims.
In a joint session of both chambers, lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to annul President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's veto against the establishing of a deadline limiting claims to ancestral lands where Indigenous people had lived by 1988.
