"Had given us lot of trouble": Gudur Narayana Reddy slams BRS calls to 'reject' Telugu movie 'Razakar'

Gearing up for the release of the Telugu movie Razakar, whose trailer has already led to heated and animated debate among politicians, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gudur Narayana Reddy, who is also the producer of the film, said that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government had given a lot of trouble to his team, which led to the film getting delayed. "The movie is scheduled to be released on 2nd February, 2024. The previous government had given us a lot of trouble indirectly; they had created a lot of hindrances because of which it got delayed. Moreover, I was also busy with the elections and now we are smooth sailing," Reddy said, speaking to ANI on Friday.

Speaking about the movie, the BJP leader said, "It will be released in six languages: Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil." Gudur Narayana Reddy urged the audience not to think negatively about the movie, which is only "history in the form of cinema."

"I would like to categorically state that this movie is not against any particular community. This is history in the form of cinema. When it is not against any particular community as such, it is not necessary for anybody to get worried about it or think negatively about any kind of episode," he explained. Speaking on the historical context in which the movie is set, Reddy said, "It is clearcut. It is history that is conveted into a movie: from August 15, 1947, until September 17, 1948, until Nizam's princely state was liberated from the Razakars. Those 396 days are incorporated into the entire cinema."

The trailer for the movie "Razakar" was released on September 17, which also marks the liberation day of Hyderabad. The 2-minute-long movie trailer depicts explicit and graphic details about the alleged brutalities and atrocities by Razakars in Hyderabad state on the Hindu population during Nizam's rule.The trailer also has controversial dialogue and shows sensitive scenes.

After watching the trailer, BRS leader K Kavitha called upon the people of Telangana to 'reject' the movie. "The BJP leader has produced this movie. So I call out to my people of Telangana that in the last ten years, we've lived in peace and progressed very well. We are a state known for zero communal disturbances, harmony and peace. People from every state of this country come to Hyderabad to work or to stay here. So peace should be protected. So I call out to the people of Telangana to reject such controversial movies," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)