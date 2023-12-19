"We have evidence...so why not SIT?" Uddhav Thackeray demands probe against Girish Mahajan

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday alleged a link between BJP minister Girish Mahajan and Salim Kutta and called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the matter. Uddhav Thackeray said, "We have evidence about BJP ministers, so why not SIT? After MLA Nitesh Rane raised the issue in the Legislative Assembly regarding Salim Kutta's (close aid of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim) alleged links with UBT Shivsena leader Sudhakar Badgujar, DCM Fadvanis soon announced the formation of SIT."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Friday the initiation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into a dance party where Salim Kutta, a convicted 1993 Mumbai blasts conspirator and associate of gangster Dawood Ibrahim, was reportedly present alongside Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sudhakar Badgujar. Thackeray questioned the government's selective use of SITs and the evidence against BJP ministers, including Minister Girish Mahajan. He alleged a link between BJP minister Girish Mahajan and Salim Kutta, a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Thackeray said, "We have evidence of Minister Girish Mahajan dancing in a similar event. Even after showing this evidence in the House, the government does not allow us to speak." "An SIT should be formed based on the evidence we have; everything must be clear... what happens to Iqbal Mirchi, Praful Patel and Nawab Malik now that they have been washed in the washing machine? which powder do they use? Nawab Malik was jailed on allegations linked to Dawood Ibrahim so what happened now? Which GauMutra (Cow-urine) did they spread on him? " added Uddhav Thackeray

He also criticised the protest against the Dharavi redevelopment project and said, "We did not bring people from the Moon! We asked questions about Adani, and his chamchas (spoons) are answering." Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) took a street march from Dharavi to Adani's office in Mumbai to protest the Maharashtra government's allegedly favouring the conglomerate.

Thackeray expressed his party's support for the Maratha reservation but demanded assurances that it wouldn't affect existing quotas. "How will the government give Maratha reservations without taking from others? Also, if the Marathas get a reservation without affecting anyone's reservation, we will support the government's stand," said Uddhav Thackeray.

He also criticised the shift of the Surat Diamond Bourse project to Gujarat, blaming it for harming Mumbai's diamond industry. He questioned Prime Minister Modi's priorities and the impact on Gujaratis living in Mumbai. He questioned Prime Minister Modi's priorities, asking, "If Gujarat becomes strong, will the country become strong? Is he still the Chief Minister of Gujarat? What about Gujaratis living in Mumbai? They will be affected too. We don't discriminate." (ANI)

