"Udhayanidhi is a brat, should be mature," says L Murugan over his remark over Central funds

After Udhaynidhi's statement that the Centre was not giving funds to Tamil Nadu though it was nobody's father's money, Union Minister L Murugan said that Udhaynidhi was a brat and should become mature. "The central government has so far provided Rs 900 crore as relief funds. The DMK government has deceived the people of Tamil Nadu by failing to give warning about the rains in southern districts including Chennai," said the Union Minister at a public gathering in Tamil Nadu's Erode district.

"Udhayanidhi Stalin is still childish and a brat. He should be equipped and act maturely in politics," he added. Earlier this month, Stalin spoke about the alleged non-disbursal of funds to Tamil Nadu by the Centre earlier this month, saying, "We are not asking for anyone's father's money. We are only asking for the share of tax paid by the people of Tamil Nadu."

"I have not used any bad words in my interview. Is father a bad word? They (BJP) are trying to do politics on it. I again asked the finance minister to release relief funds for Tamil Nadu and I am not asking for myself but for the affected people," said Stalin. Meanwhile, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to Stalin's remark asking him to "watch his words".'

Heavy rains in the state have led to a flood-like situation throwing life out of gear. A holiday was announced for all the schools and colleges in Thoothukudi district on Thursday after heavy rains continued to pound the regions in southern Tamil Nadu, creating a flood-like situation and throwing life out of gear.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that the state government has taken all possible precautions and measures for the welfare of the people in the wake of the situation. "Heavy rainfall was received in Chennai and surrounding districts. In history, we have never seen this much rainfall in the Thoothukudi district. For rescue operations, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed," CM Stalin said.

He further said that as many as 12,653 people have been rescued and are staying at the 14 relief camps." (ANI)

