Left Menu

Kalyan Banerjee attacks Dhankhar again, claims mimicry fundamental right of expression

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 17:22 IST
Kalyan Banerjee attacks Dhankhar again, claims mimicry fundamental right of expression
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee, in the eye of a storm over his mimicry of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the premises of the Parliament complex, attacked him again claiming that mimicry is a form of expression and a fundamental right.

The TMC MP, who was suspended from the Lok Sabha along with several others from both Houses, said that the right to dissent and protest is also a fundamental right.

''Right to expression is a fundamental right,'' Banerjee, a senior advocate, said, while addressing a programme on Sunday in his constituency Serampore.

''Mimicry is a right, an expression, it is a fundamental right,'' he said, asserting that nobody can ''destroy'' it.

Banerjee mimicked Dhankhar, who is also a senior advocate, during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament on December 19 against the suspension of MPs, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Rajya Sabha chairman Dhankhar termed the act as ''shameful, ridiculous and unacceptable''.

The Serampore MP, speaking at the programme in his constituency, accused Dhankhar of ''throttling the opposition to please the ruling dispensation at the Centre''.

''How much will you bend? How much do you want to please Narendra Modi and the BJP?'' the TMC MP said.

Accusing Dhankhar of being engrossed with himself while adorning a constitutional position, Banerjee, shaking his hands and body in a rapid manner, said that he should look at the country instead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

EIB signs €145M loan to enhance radiation safety of Cernavoda power plant

 Global
2
UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

UNHCR thanks India for taking care 142 Rohingyas intercepted in Andaman

 India
3
We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza crisis

We really support Uzzy: Cummins backs Khawaja on the dove logo for the Gaza ...

 Australia
4
UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar Islands

UNHCR calls on coastal authorities to save people in distress around Nicobar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023