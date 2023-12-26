Amit Shah bows to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji on Veer Bal Diwas

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah sought blessings at Gurudwara Shri Badi Sangat Sahib at Kolkata, West Bengal on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas today. This historic Gurudwara has the blessings of sangat of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji.

In his post on X platform, Union Home Minister said that he is fortunate to be here to attend the Satsang on Veer Baal Diwas.

He said that sacrifices made by Sahibzaade of Guru GobindSunghji in early age to protect dharma and satya will keep inspiring all of us for ages to come.

In another post on X platform, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah bowed to Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s four Sahibzade and Mata Gujri Ji on Veer Bal Diwas. Home Minister said that with supreme courage they stood against the brutal Mughal rule and chose martyrdom, refusing to convert. Their unmatched valor will continue to inspire generations to come. Proclaiming their Martyrdom Day as Veer Baal Diwas, Prime Minister Modi Ji has spread the saga of their sacrifice to every corner of the country and the world.