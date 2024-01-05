Left Menu

Pakistan's senate approves move to delay national elections

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 15:47 IST
Representative image

Pakistan's senate on Friday approved a resolution to further delay national elections which had been scheduled to take place on Feb. 8, the chairman of the senate said while addressing senators.

Elections in the politically and economically troubled South Asian nation were originally due to be held in November, 90 days after the dissolution of the lower house of parliament in August, but were first delayed to February due to the fresh demarcation of constituencies under a new census. The resolution passed by the senate, however, is not binding and does not necessarily mean elections will be further delayed.

Pakistan is currently being run by a caretaker government under interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar that is meant to oversee a general election.

