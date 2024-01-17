China says election result does not change fact that Taiwan is Chinese
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-01-2024 08:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 08:55 IST
China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday that the result of Taiwan's election does not change the fact that the island is Chinese.
The election outcome cannot stop the trend towards "reunification", spokesperson Chen Binhua told a regular news conference in Beijing.
Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims.
