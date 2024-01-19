Left Menu

MP: Govt declares holiday for colleges, universities on January 22

Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced a holiday for all the state government and private universities in the state.

ANI | Updated: 19-01-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 19-01-2024 22:21 IST
MP: Govt declares holiday for colleges, universities on January 22
An illuminated view of Ram Mandir premises (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday announced a holiday for all the state government and private universities in the state. "The state government hereby declares a full-day holiday in all the government and non-government universities and colleges of the state on January 22, 2024 (Monday) on the occasion of organising the Pran Pratistha program of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya," an official order issued by the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday said.

Earlier, the Centre announced on Thursday that all central government offices will be closed for a half-day on January 22 for the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all central government offices, central Institutions and central industrial establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day until 2:30 pm.

The Maharashtra government has announced a public holiday in the state on January 22 when the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will be held in Ayodhya. Following in the footsteps of the central government, which declared a half-day on the day of the Lord Shri Ram 'Pran Prathistha' ceremony, the General Administration Department in Maharashtra issued a notification for the public holiday on Friday.

Haryana government has also issued a notice announcing that all government offices, including boards, schools, colleges, corporations and universities, will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

