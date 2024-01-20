Biden still believes in promise, possibility of 2-state solution in Mideast -White House
U.S. President Joe Biden still believes in the promise and possibility of a two-state solution in the Middle East, White House national security adviser John Kirby said on Friday.
Biden also welcomed Israel's decision to permit the shipment of flour to Gaza, Kirby told reporters at a White House briefing.
