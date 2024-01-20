Left Menu

"More meetings will be held...INDIA alliance should be strong": Akhilesh Yadav on seat-sharing talks with Congress

A day after announcing an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal for the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that there will be more meetings with Congress to decide on seat-sharing formula in the state and that "INDIA alliance should be strong"

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 20:03 IST
"More meetings will be held...INDIA alliance should be strong": Akhilesh Yadav on seat-sharing talks with Congress
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after announcing an alliance with Rashtriya Lok Dal for the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has said that there will be more meetings with Congress to decide on seat-sharing formula in the state and that "INDIA alliance should be strong". Akhilesh Yadav held a meeting in Lucknow with party leaders who included former MPs, former MLAs and former MLCs. He said winnability is the criterion in decisions on seats.

"We and RLD's Jayant Choudhary had a good conversation. We had discussion regarding seven seats...We are also in conversation with Congress. Several meetings have taken place in Delhi. Very soon, more meetings will be held and a way will be found. INDIA alliance should be strong, the question is not about seats but about victory. On the basis of victory, we all will take a decision together...," he said. Yadav urged party workers to ensure registration of voters who are supporters of the party in the new voter list.

He accused the BJP government in the state of getting the names of some party workers removed from the list. "I remember that the Election Commission had given a notice to the Samajwadi Party asking on what basis you have said that your party's votes have been reduced. At that time, the party people had given us a list in which 18,000 votes were deleted in 2022. People who voted in 2019 were not able to vote in 2022. All of them had also complained but the Election Commission had not taken any action. When the new voter list is released, our appeal is that all the members of the organization will help in including the voters of the Samajwadi party in the list," he added.

Congress and the Samajwadi Party have held seat-sharing talks for the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May this year. "We've shared details of each seat with each other...I hope that the alliance happens before the (Bharat Jodo Nyay) Yatra reaches Uttar Pradesh," Congress leader Salman Khurshid said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
2
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
3
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global
4
National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

National Institute of Fashion Technology celebrates 39 years of excellence

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024