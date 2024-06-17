Left Menu

Tragedy at Hosdurg: Two Children Found Dead in Quarry

Two siblings, Sreedev and Sudev, were discovered dead in a water-filled quarry near their home in Hosdurg. The fifth graders went missing while playing, prompting locals to search near the quarry where their cycles and slippers were found. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Updated: 17-06-2024 22:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:01 IST
Tragedy at Hosdurg: Two Children Found Dead in Quarry
In a heart-wrenching incident in Hosdurg, two children were found dead in a water-filled quarry near their residence. Local police identified the victims as Sreedev and Sudev, both fifth-grade students.

The tragedy unfolded when the siblings went out to play in the evening but never returned. Concerned locals launched a search and discovered their bicycles and slippers near the quarry. Upon closer inspection, they found the lifeless bodies of the children in the pit.

The authorities have registered a case and moved the bodies to Pariyaram Medical College for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

