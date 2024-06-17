Tragedy at Hosdurg: Two Children Found Dead in Quarry

In a heart-wrenching incident in Hosdurg, two children were found dead in a water-filled quarry near their residence. Local police identified the victims as Sreedev and Sudev, both fifth-grade students.

The tragedy unfolded when the siblings went out to play in the evening but never returned. Concerned locals launched a search and discovered their bicycles and slippers near the quarry. Upon closer inspection, they found the lifeless bodies of the children in the pit.

The authorities have registered a case and moved the bodies to Pariyaram Medical College for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

