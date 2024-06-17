Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Grand Welcome in Wayanad by Congress
The Congress party's Kerala unit warmly welcomed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Wayanad, expressing confidence in her securing a record-winning margin in the upcoming bypoll. Party leaders extolled her popularity and expressed gratitude towards Rahul Gandhi for his contributions to the constituency.
The Congress party's Kerala unit extended a warm welcome to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she arrived in Wayanad, hailed by many as a promising candidate for the upcoming bypoll. Party leaders are confident of her securing a record-winning margin.
V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, stated in a Facebook post, 'Rahul and the party are designating Priyanka, who is even more popular in dearest Wayanad.'
KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and senior party leader K Muraleedharan echoed this sentiment, expressing heartfelt thanks to Rahul Gandhi for his service and expressing belief that Priyanka would achieve a historic victory margin.
