Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Grand Welcome in Wayanad by Congress

The Congress party's Kerala unit extended a warm welcome to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she arrived in Wayanad, hailed by many as a promising candidate for the upcoming bypoll. Party leaders are confident of her securing a record-winning margin.

V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, stated in a Facebook post, 'Rahul and the party are designating Priyanka, who is even more popular in dearest Wayanad.'

KPCC chief K Sudhakaran and senior party leader K Muraleedharan echoed this sentiment, expressing heartfelt thanks to Rahul Gandhi for his service and expressing belief that Priyanka would achieve a historic victory margin.

