Tamil Nadu: Second state level conference of DMK's Youth Wing commences in Salem

The second state-level conference of DMK's youth wing commenced in the Attur area at Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with Chief Minister and party chief MK Stalin lighting the 'Flame of Ilajanarani' (flame of self-esteem). The ceremonial ribbon-cutting took place by CVMP Ezhilarasan MLA, Secretary of DMK Youth Wing inaugurating the event.

CM Stalin and party MP Kanimozhi unfurled the party flag following the inauguration. Speaking at the event, Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that resolutions to abolish the post of Governor permanently will be discussed. He added that the objective of the conference also included the fight to remove the BJP from the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The distinguished lineup attending the conference includes Tamil Nadu Ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, EV Velu, Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi, along with all other ministers from the DMK party, DMK MPs, MLAs, and various senior leaders from the DMK party, adding significant political weight to the occasion. The inaugural ceremony witnessed the participation of a large number of party members.

Anticipating a massive turnout, around five lakh DMK cadres are expected to partake in the two-day conference. The organizers have ensured adequate provisions for food and essential arrangements at the conference premises, according to the party sources.

During the inaugural programme, CM Stalin paid a floral tribute to the statues of former Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and DMK stalwarts, Annadurai and Karunanidhi, symbolizing a homage to the party's rich legacy. (ANI)

