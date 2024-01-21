Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Second state level conference of DMK's Youth Wing commences in Salem

The second state-level conference of DMK's youth wing commenced in the Attur area at Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2024 14:31 IST
Tamil Nadu: Second state level conference of DMK's Youth Wing commences in Salem
Visuals from DMK youth wing state level conference in Salem. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second state-level conference of DMK's youth wing commenced in the Attur area at Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with Chief Minister and party chief MK Stalin lighting the 'Flame of Ilajanarani' (flame of self-esteem). The ceremonial ribbon-cutting took place by CVMP Ezhilarasan MLA, Secretary of DMK Youth Wing inaugurating the event.

CM Stalin and party MP Kanimozhi unfurled the party flag following the inauguration. Speaking at the event, Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that resolutions to abolish the post of Governor permanently will be discussed. He added that the objective of the conference also included the fight to remove the BJP from the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The distinguished lineup attending the conference includes Tamil Nadu Ministers Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, EV Velu, Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi, along with all other ministers from the DMK party, DMK MPs, MLAs, and various senior leaders from the DMK party, adding significant political weight to the occasion. The inaugural ceremony witnessed the participation of a large number of party members.

Anticipating a massive turnout, around five lakh DMK cadres are expected to partake in the two-day conference. The organizers have ensured adequate provisions for food and essential arrangements at the conference premises, according to the party sources.

During the inaugural programme, CM Stalin paid a floral tribute to the statues of former Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and DMK stalwarts, Annadurai and Karunanidhi, symbolizing a homage to the party's rich legacy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

Shares of Hindustan Unilever settle nearly 4 per cent lower post Q3 earnings

 India
2
Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR Hosts Inaugural Industry Partners Meet

 India
3
Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investor...

 United States
4
Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Blackjack

Innovating User Experience: How Web Development Has Transformed Online Black...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024