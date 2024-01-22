PM Modi begins prayers at Ram temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived at the newly constructed Ram temple here ahead of the consecration ceremony amid grand celebrations in the temple town. Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta.

The prime minister then took ‘sankalp’ for the consecration ceremony.

After the ceremony, Modi will address a gathering. He is also scheduled to visit the Kuber Tila. He will also interact with workers associated with the construction of the temple.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)