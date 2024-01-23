Left Menu

PM Modi to address Himachal Pradesh's youth on Jan 25: Bindal

The day is also celebrated as Constitution Day in India, he said.Screens will be set up at 68 locations across all legislative assembly constituencies of the state for the prime ministers address, he said.The state BJP chief urged youths between 18 and 25 years to listen to the prime ministers address on Thursday.

23-01-2024
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the youth of Himachal Pradesh on January 25 and arrangements for its live broadcast have been made, BJP state president Rajiv Bindal said on Tuesday.

Bindal said January 25 holds great significance for Himachal Pradesh, which celebrates it as the statehood day. The day is also celebrated as Constitution Day in India, he said.

Screens will be set up at 68 locations across all legislative assembly constituencies of the state for the prime minister's address, he said.

The state BJP chief urged youths between 18 and 25 years to listen to the prime minister's address on Thursday. ''PM Modi has been an inspiration for the youth and over the past nine and a half years, he has worked for the development of the country,'' Bindal said.

''PM Modi has played an important role in the holistic development of the youth,'' the BJP leader added.

