Alberta premier assailed for saying Canada environment minister should be targeted

Canadian cabinet members on Thursday condemned the premier of the energy-rich province of Alberta for reportedly saying that Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault should be targeted over his policies. Danielle Smith, who says Ottawa's plan to cut emissions of greenhouse gases will cripple Alberta, made her remarks on Wednesday during a public conversation with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, the Calgary Herald newspaper said.

"I wish you would put Steven Guilbeault in your crosshairs," the paper quoted her as saying during the event in the Albertan capital Edmonton. Carlson has a history of making insulting comments about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. "This increases political violence against everyone who runs for office in this country," Guilbeault told reporters.

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault, who represents a parliamentary constituency in Edmonton, said, "It is completely unacceptable for the premier of any province to say that she wants to put a target on the back of any Canadian politician." Smith's press secretary Sam Blackett said Guilbeault had falsely implied that the premier was inciting violence against him.

"The Premier has been calling for him to be fired for months and will continue to do so," he said in an email. In December, after Canada unveiled a plan aimed at pushing oil and gas companies to cut emissions up to 38% from 2019 levels by 2030, Smith said the announcement intentionally attacked Alberta's economy.

