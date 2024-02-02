Indonesia finmin working as usual, presidential office official says
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 02-02-2024 09:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 09:17 IST
Indonesia's finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is working as usual, Indonesian presidential palace official Ari Dwipayana, said on Friday, when asked about the speculation that she planned to resign.
The president earlier said his cabinet was working as usual and it was normal to have differences of opinion.
