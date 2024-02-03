US judge formally postpones Trump's 2020 election subversion trial

A U.S. judge on Friday formally postponed former President Donald Trump's trial on federal charges that he sought to overturn the 2020 election results, which was scheduled to begin next month.

The delay, which was widely expected, stems from an appeal by Trump on claims that he is immune from prosecution for official actions taken while he was president. The case in federal court in Washington has been paused since December while Trump pursues the appeal. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan did not set a new trial date on Friday, but said she would wait until the case returns to her court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard arguments on Trump's immunity claim on Jan. 9, but has not yet issued its ruling. Trump, who is closing in on the Republican presidential nomination, has pleaded not guilty to four felony counts accusing him of a multi-pronged conspiracy to use false claims of voter fraud to overturn his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)