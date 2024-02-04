Left Menu

Republican candidate Trump on China tariffs: 'We have to do it'

U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were sharply increased during Trump's presidency from 2017 to 2021.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said he would impose tariffs on China again if he is elected in November and they could exceed 60 percent. "We have to do it," Trump said in an interview aired on Sunday with the Fox News program "Sunday Morning Futures." "I mean, look, the stock market almost crashed when it was announced."

Asked about a report that he is considering imposing 60 percent tariffs on Chinese goods if elected, Trump said, "No, I would say maybe it's going to be more than that." Trump is the frontrunner for his party's nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the Nov. 5 U.S. election. U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were sharply increased during Trump's presidency from 2017 to 2021.

