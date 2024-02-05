Puducherry CM greets actor Vijay for launching political party

Left Menu

Actor Vijay had on Friday announced the launch of his political party.Vijay has been camping in Puducherry since Saturday for the shooting of his forthcoming movie - GOAT Greatest Of All Time.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday greeted top Tamil film actor Vijay for launching his political party 'Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam,' sources said here.

Rangasamy, also the All-India NRC party founder, spoke to Vijay over phone and conveyed his wishes on his political entry, the sources added. Actor Vijay had on Friday announced the launch of his political party.

Vijay has been camping in Puducherry since Saturday for the shooting of his forthcoming movie - GOAT (Greatest Of All Time). The shooting has been going on since the last two days in Puducherry on the premises of the government-owned, but now defunct Anglo-French Textile Rodier mill. On Sunday, a number of the actor's fans had turned up which was acknowledged by him by standing atop a van. Traffic came to a standstill for a while on the Pondicherry-Cuddalore road at Mudaliarpet where the mill is situated. Political activities have started gaining momentum in Puducherry in the context of the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls. The Union Territory has a lone seat in the lower House of Parliament. The BJP, a constituent of the AINRC-led coalition government here, has started poll-related work as it intends to contest the poll. A delegation of the Puducherry unit of the BJP had conducted formal discussions with Rangasamy at his residence recently with the party's election-in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana participating.

Currently, the seat is held by the Congress and there are indications that the party would seek re-election. The Congress is a constituent of the INDIA bloc which also includes the DMK.

