Mexico president to meet with Biden security adviser
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 20:09 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he will meet with a national security adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden later in the day.
(Reporting By Raul Cortes Editing by Drazen Jorgic)
