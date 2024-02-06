"No rocket science...": Ajit Pawar group counsel, Mukul Rohatgi, hails EC ruling on NCP name, symbol

After the Election Commission on Tuesday settled the dispute over the NCP name and flag in favour of the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, his counsel and senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday said he knew from the beginning that they would prevail as it was 'simple number's game'. Speaking to ANI after the EC's ruling on Tuesday, Rohatgi said, "The Election Commission showed exemplary patience. It heard both sides before giving the verdict. Right from the beginning I knew that the EC would rule in favour of the Ajit Pawar group, that we were going to succeed. Simply put, it's a game of numbers. Whoever (Sharad Pawar or his nephew Ajit) has more legislators with him was to be recognised as the real NCP (Nationalist Congress Party). This is no rocket science."

"The other side kept ducking this question (on whether it had the requisite MLAs) as they knew that they did not have the numbers. They kept saying that the party's founder Sharad Pawar should have a rightful claim to the party name and symbol. Well, he may have founded the party but if the legislators are not with him, then he must face the truth," Rohatgi added. Meanwhile, weighing in on the EC setback in the battle for the NCP name and symbol, Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad said they will move the Supreme Court, challenging the ruling.

He said Sharad Pawar was a phoenix who would rise from the ashes. "This was going to happen. We knew the EC would rule against us. Today, he (Ajit Pawar) throttled Sharad Pawar politically. Only Ajit Pawar is to blame for things coming to this pass. I believe that the Election Commission stands exposed and embarrassed today," Awhad told reporters.

"Sharad Pawar is a phoenix who will rise from the ashes. We still have the power because we have Sharad Pawar with us. We will move the Supreme Court," he added. While allocating the NCP name and flag to the Ajit Pawar faction, the Election Commission provided the Sharad Pawar faction with an option to decide on a name for his group and send three shortlisted options to the panel.

The concession is to be availed by 3 pm on February 7, Wednesday. The decision was taken after more than 10 hearings spread over more than six months. The poll panel said the decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of the petition, which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution, and tests of a majority both organisational and legislative. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)