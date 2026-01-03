Left Menu

Miracle Birth on Train: Mother and Newborn Safe After Unexpected Delivery

A woman went into premature labor and delivered a baby on a train near Old Faridabad railway station. Passengers and railway authorities acted promptly, resulting in a safe delivery. Both mother and newborn were taken to a hospital and reported safe. Timely intervention ensured a positive outcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman gave birth unexpectedly on a moving train near Old Faridabad railway station on Saturday. Officials reported that she went into premature labor, requiring an emergency delivery.

The train, en route from Katra to Madhya Pradesh, was halted at Faridabad Old Railway Station, where the mother and newborn were quickly taken to the hospital. Authorities confirmed their safety.

The delivery was assisted by fellow passengers. Abhilasha, the mother, was traveling from Jammu for a planned delivery next month. Quick actions by passengers and railway staff ensured a successful outcome.

