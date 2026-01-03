Miracle Birth on Train: Mother and Newborn Safe After Unexpected Delivery

A woman gave birth unexpectedly on a moving train near Old Faridabad railway station on Saturday. Officials reported that she went into premature labor, requiring an emergency delivery.

The train, en route from Katra to Madhya Pradesh, was halted at Faridabad Old Railway Station, where the mother and newborn were quickly taken to the hospital. Authorities confirmed their safety.

The delivery was assisted by fellow passengers. Abhilasha, the mother, was traveling from Jammu for a planned delivery next month. Quick actions by passengers and railway staff ensured a successful outcome.