Qatar PM says Qatar received 'positive response' from Hamas on framework deal
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-02-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 23:10 IST
Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Tuesday that his country had received a "positive response" from Hamas on a framework deal.
Speaking in a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sheikh Mohammed declined to give further details on the Hamas response.
