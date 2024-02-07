Left Menu

Tucker Carlson says he will interview Russia’s Putin soon

U.S. media personality Tucker Carlson said on Tuesday he would soon interview Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged Americans to watch the exchanges to learn what lay behind Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Carlson, in a post from Moscow on X, formerly Twitter, gave no further details on when the interview would take place.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 01:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 01:49 IST
Tucker Carlson says he will interview Russia’s Putin soon

U.S. media personality Tucker Carlson said on Tuesday he would soon interview Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged Americans to watch the exchanges to learn what lay behind Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Carlson, in a post from Moscow on X, formerly Twitter, gave no further details on when the interview would take place. He said the interview was to enable Americans to know "as much as you can" on Russia's view of the nearly two-year-old conflict with Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined on Tuesday to comment on whether there was a forthcoming interview or if Carlson had visited the Russian presidential administration. Carlson described the war in Ukraine as a "human disaster" that altered longstanding political and trade realties throughout the world and there had been wide exposure to the views expressed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Most Americans have no idea why Putin invaded Ukraine or what his goals are now," he said. "We are not here because we love Vladimir Putin....We are not encouraging you to agree with what Putin may say in this interview, but we are urging you to watch it. You should know as much as you can." Carlson said he had also requested an interview with Zelenskiy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024