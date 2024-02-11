Pakistan's Khan-backed independents lead as vote count concludes -website
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's national election vote count concluded on Sunday with independents, mostly backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, winning 101 of the 264 seats, the election commission's website showed. The independents were followed by the party of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, which won 75 seats - becoming the largest single party in parliament as Khan's independents ran as individuals.
The final tally was released over 60 hours after voting concluded in Thursday's national elections, a delay that has raised questions about the process.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khan
- Imran Khan
- Nawaz Sharif
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
OBC reservation commission submits report to Uttarakhand govt
Israeli military reports at least 11 gunmen killed in Gaza's Khan Younis
Kerala Guv Khan stages wayside protest as SFI members wave black flags at him
Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan stages impromptu protest demanding arrest of SFI activists who protested against him in Nilamel.
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stages protest in Kollam after SFI workers wave black flags at him