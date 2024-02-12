Left Menu

"Several big faces will join BJP in one week": BJP's Tarun Chugh as Shehnaz Ganai joins party

"She (Shehnaz Ganai) is a big personality in Jammu and Kashmir. And many such big faces will be seen joining the BJP in the next one week," Chugh said, speaking to ANI on Monday. JKNC leader Shahnaz Ganai joined BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that Shehnaz Ganai, former Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MLC, is a big personality from Jammu and Kashmir who recently joined the BJP, adding that several such leaders will join the party in the next week. "She (Shehnaz Ganai) is a big personality in Jammu and Kashmir. And many such big faces will be seen joining the BJP in the next one week," Chugh said, speaking to ANI on Monday. JKNC leader Shahnaz Ganai joined BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Speaking about the recently passed legislations relating to Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament, Chugh said that the Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir were deprived of reservation for seven decades. "For seven decades, Scheduled Tribes of the region were deprived of reservation. For the first time, after August 5, 2019, the Pahari, Gurjars, Bakarwal and Gaddi communities have been empowered and uplifted through reservation so that they can be empowered," the senior BJP leader said.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Castes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 and Constitution (Jammu and Kashmir) Scheduled Tribes Order (Amendment) Bill, 2024 last week. The three bills have been passed by Lok Sabha. "This will enable the children of the poor and the STs be MLAs, MPs, DCs, they can study and go forward in life. This work has been done by PM Modi which is historic and will be written in gold letters," Chugh said.

On the rising prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, the BJP leader said, "Under Prime Minister Modi, Jammu and Kashmir has prospered; people in Jammu and Kashmir have increasing faith in their county, the most number of Tiranga Yatras are being organised in Kashmir and the maximum number of tourists visit Kashmir. This change in Jammu and Kashmir is due to the efforts of PM Modi." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

