Schumer calls on US House to do right thing, pass Ukraine aid bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said he was confident a $95 billion bill providing assistance to Ukraine, Israel and other allies would pass the House of Representatives with support from both Republicans and Democrats if there were a vote.
Speaking hours after the Senate backed the bill in a pre-dawn vote, he called on House leaders to do the right thing and allow a vote.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- House
- Senate
- Chuck Schumer
- Republicans
- Ukraine
- Democrats
- Israel
- U.S. Senate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine claims to uncover USD 40 mn corruption in weapon procurement
Grandi warns of humanitarian suffering in depths of winter throughout Ukraine
Hungary open to using EU budget for Ukraine aid package, Orban's adviser says
World News in Brief: UNHCR chief on frontlines in Ukraine, 10 million displaced in Sudan, instability grows in Lebanon
Brussels threatens to hit Hungary's economy if Orban vetoes Ukraine aid - FT