Schumer calls on US House to do right thing, pass Ukraine aid bill

U.S. Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday said he was confident a $95 billion bill providing assistance to Ukraine, Israel and other allies would pass the House of Representatives with support from both Republicans and Democrats if there were a vote.

Speaking hours after the Senate backed the bill in a pre-dawn vote, he called on House leaders to do the right thing and allow a vote.

