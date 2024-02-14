Left Menu

Indonesians head to the polls for historic presidential election, one of the largest in the world

Widodos rise from a riverside slum to his countrys presidency has showcased the vibrancy of his Southeast Asian nations democracy in a region rife with authoritarian regimes.The voting in a vast archipelago of 17,000 islands sprawled across three time zones, with a population of 270 million, is a logistical nightmare, with white ballot boxes and ballots being brought by donkeys and on foot in some of the more remote locations.Polls open at 7 am local time in each of Indonesias three time zones.

14-02-2024
Indonesians began choosing a new president on Wednesday as the world's third-largest democracy aspires to become a global economic powerhouse just over 25 years since emerging from a brutal authoritarian era.

The incumbent Indonesian defence minister, who has been accused of human rights atrocities as an ex-general, and two former governors are vying to succeed the still-widely popular President Joko Widodo. Widodo's rise from a riverside slum to his country's presidency has showcased the vibrancy of his Southeast Asian nation's democracy in a region rife with authoritarian regimes.

The voting in a vast archipelago of 17,000 islands sprawled across three time zones, with a population of 270 million, is a logistical nightmare, with white ballot boxes and ballots being brought by donkeys and on foot in some of the more remote locations.

Polls open at 7 am local time in each of Indonesia's three time zones.

