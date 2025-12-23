Indonesia and U.S. Set to Seal Tariff Deal after Resolving Key Issues
Indonesia and the U.S. have resolved major issues concerning a tariff deal, with a signing anticipated by the end of January. Both countries negotiated market access and exemptions, ensuring balanced benefits. The agreement allows Indonesia to engage in other trade deals, fostering economic cooperation and avoiding potential tariff increases.
In a significant development, Indonesia and the United States have resolved all major issues in their tariff deal negotiations. This sets the stage for a landmark agreement to be signed later this month between presidents Prabowo Subianto and Donald Trump. According to Indonesia's chief negotiator, substantial progress was made following discussions in Washington.
Senior Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, speaking after a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, confirmed that exemptions for Indonesian exports like palm oil, tea, and coffee were secured. This agreement addresses previous tensions and seeks to provide balanced market access for both nations, enhancing bilateral trade relations.
Despite earlier challenges and accusations of backtracking, both parties have committed to furthering economic interests without limiting Indonesia's trade policies with other countries. The anticipated agreement is expected to formalize a robust trade relationship, reinforcing the United States as one of Indonesia's top export markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mass Abduction Ends: 130 Nigerian Children and Teachers Released
Enhanced Safety: Bengaluru Police Teams Up with Uber and Ola
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Teams Up with Gurinder Chadha for Bollywood Christmas Charm
Russia's Stealthy Skies: The Su-57 Fighter's Engine Upgrade
New Salford Team Rises From Red Devils' Ashes