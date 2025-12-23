Indonesia and U.S. Set to Seal Tariff Deal after Resolving Key Issues

In a significant development, Indonesia and the United States have resolved all major issues in their tariff deal negotiations. This sets the stage for a landmark agreement to be signed later this month between presidents Prabowo Subianto and Donald Trump. According to Indonesia's chief negotiator, substantial progress was made following discussions in Washington.

Senior Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto, speaking after a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, confirmed that exemptions for Indonesian exports like palm oil, tea, and coffee were secured. This agreement addresses previous tensions and seeks to provide balanced market access for both nations, enhancing bilateral trade relations.

Despite earlier challenges and accusations of backtracking, both parties have committed to furthering economic interests without limiting Indonesia's trade policies with other countries. The anticipated agreement is expected to formalize a robust trade relationship, reinforcing the United States as one of Indonesia's top export markets.

