PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-02-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 17:51 IST
Goa governor emphasizes the need for collaborative efforts to promote and preserve Kaavi art
Panaji, Feb 14 (PTI), Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday called for collective efforts for the enrichment of Kaavi, a form of mural art found in the Konkan region, especially in temples, churches and heritage homes in the coastal state.

The governor was speaking after inaugurating a Kaavi art workshop organised by the Raj Bhavan at the new Durbar Hall, Dona Paula.

Goa has a wonderful heritage and one of its distinctive features has been the prevalence of Kaavi art, a traditional technique of painting, he said.

Explaining the rationale behind holding the workshop, the governor said this art form is unique and can be found in temples, churches and some heritage homes in Goa. It needs to be encouraged further, he stressed. The governor sought to underscore that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had talked about Kaavi art in his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio programme and urged people to work towards preserving such ancient forms in the country.

Margao MLA Digamber Kamat, who was present on the occasion, said that organising such a workshop at Raj Bhavan is a great honour to Goan artists and complimented the governor for his efforts to keep this art form alive and take it to budding artists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

