China's foreign minister Wang Yi to attend Munich security conference
Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2024 10:10 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 10:08 IST
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany Feb. 16-21, and also travel to Spain and France, the ministry said in a brief statement on its website on Thursday.
Wang will deliver a speech at the China seminar during the Munich conference, as well as participate in a strategic dialogue during his visit to France, the ministry added.
Wang is also expected to meet British Foreign Secretary David Cameron at the Munich meeting, Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.
