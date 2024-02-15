Left Menu

China's foreign minister Wang Yi to attend Munich security conference

China's foreign minister Wang Yi to attend Munich security conference
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany Feb. 16-21, and also travel to Spain and France, the ministry said in a brief statement on its website on Thursday.

Wang will deliver a speech at the China seminar during the Munich conference, as well as participate in a strategic dialogue during his visit to France, the ministry added.

Wang is also expected to meet British Foreign Secretary David Cameron at the Munich meeting, Britain's Guardian newspaper reported on Tuesday.

