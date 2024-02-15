Left Menu

CM Shinde, quota activist Jarange, Mathadi leader Patil chosen for 'Maratha Bhushan' award

Let us see what happens in the special Assembly session which has been called on February 20, he said.Asked why they have chosen CM Shinde for the award if they are not happy with the government, Ambre said he will be honoured as a Maratha and not the chief minister of Maharashtra.

CM Shinde, quota activist Jarange, Mathadi leader Patil chosen for ‘Maratha Bhushan’ award
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, quota activist Manoj Jarange and Mathadi leader Narendra Patil will be conferred the ‘Maratha Bhushan’ this year, the organisers said on Thursday. The award is given every year to prominent personalities from the Maratha community. Addressing a news conference here, Maratha Kranti Morcha president Ramesh Ambre said the Shinde, Jarange and Patil will be conferred the award in Thane on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti on February 19.

Quota activist Jarange, who is currently on an indefinite fast at his village in Jalna district, will be honoured with the award online, he said. About Jarange’s protest to demand reservation for Marathas in education and government jobs, Ambre said the government was yet to fulfil it. “Let us see what happens in the special Assembly session which has been called on February 20,” he said.

Asked why they have chosen CM Shinde for the award if they are not happy with the government, Ambre said he will be honoured as a Maratha and not the chief minister of Maharashtra.

