Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Set for Phased Assembly Elections Amid Enthusiastic Voter Turnout

District Collector Rajesh Sharma confirmed that preparations are complete for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. All polling stations, especially in Samba, are equipped with necessary facilities. This marks the first Assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370, with significant voter enthusiasm, particularly among newly enfranchised West Pakistani refugees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-09-2024 11:28 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 11:28 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Set for Phased Assembly Elections Amid Enthusiastic Voter Turnout
District Collector and Election Officer Rajesh Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

District Collector and Election Officer Rajesh Sharma announced on Saturday that comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are complete. All necessary facilities at the polling stations, particularly in Samba, where elections will proceed in the third phase on October 1, have been arranged.

Sharma detailed the specifics about polling in Samba, emphasizing the readiness of the three Assembly constituencies and 366 polling stations there. "We are prepared according to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) timeline. It's a festive atmosphere here. Nominations began on September 5, and I have personally inspected the polling stations to ensure basic facilities like ramps, water, and washrooms," said Sharma.

Significantly, this election will see West Pakistani refugees voting for the first time since they were granted citizenship earlier this year. "Now, West Pakistani refugees are regular voters. They will elect their representatives in the Vidhan Sabha for the first time. Voter enthusiasm is high, especially in areas like Vijaypur and Ramgarh," he noted.

The first phase of the elections on September 18 saw a voter turnout of 61.13%. Kishtwar recorded the highest turnout at 80.14%, with substantial participation in other districts like Ramban (70.55%) and Doda (71.34%). This election is the first since the abrogation of Article 370, attracting heightened political activity from various parties, including a coalition between the National Congress and Congress. Subsequent voting is scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with results to be declared on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024