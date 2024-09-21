Jammu and Kashmir Set for Phased Assembly Elections Amid Enthusiastic Voter Turnout

District Collector and Election Officer Rajesh Sharma announced on Saturday that comprehensive preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are complete. All necessary facilities at the polling stations, particularly in Samba, where elections will proceed in the third phase on October 1, have been arranged.

Sharma detailed the specifics about polling in Samba, emphasizing the readiness of the three Assembly constituencies and 366 polling stations there. "We are prepared according to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) timeline. It's a festive atmosphere here. Nominations began on September 5, and I have personally inspected the polling stations to ensure basic facilities like ramps, water, and washrooms," said Sharma.

Significantly, this election will see West Pakistani refugees voting for the first time since they were granted citizenship earlier this year. "Now, West Pakistani refugees are regular voters. They will elect their representatives in the Vidhan Sabha for the first time. Voter enthusiasm is high, especially in areas like Vijaypur and Ramgarh," he noted.

The first phase of the elections on September 18 saw a voter turnout of 61.13%. Kishtwar recorded the highest turnout at 80.14%, with substantial participation in other districts like Ramban (70.55%) and Doda (71.34%). This election is the first since the abrogation of Article 370, attracting heightened political activity from various parties, including a coalition between the National Congress and Congress. Subsequent voting is scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with results to be declared on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)