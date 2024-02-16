Slovakia's president to send criminal law reforms to Constitutional Court
Reuters | Updated: 16-02-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 16:02 IST
Slovak President Zuzana Caputova said on Friday she would send reforms scrapping a special prosecution branch dealing with high-level crime and lowering punishments for financial crimes to the Constitutional Court for review.
Slovakia's parliament approved the reforms last week amid protests and concerns over the changes being pushed through a fast-track voting procedure.
