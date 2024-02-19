Qatar criticises Israel's Netanyahu over pressure on Hamas to release hostages
Qatar on Monday criticised comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which it said he asked the Gulf state to pressure Hamas into freeing Israeli hostages, describing them as a new attempt to prolong the war in Gaza.
