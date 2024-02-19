Left Menu

Cal HC grants permission to Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 18:47 IST
Cal HC grants permission to Suvendu Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Monday granted permission to Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari to visit trouble-torn Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

The court directed Adhikari to provide a route map of his visit to the state government by this evening.

Justice Kausik Chanda directed the BJP leader not to give any provocative speech or create any law and order situation in the restive area.

The court directed the state to provide adequate security to Adhikari, who is the BJP MLA from Nandigram, during his visit to Sandeshkhali, which has been witnessing protests over allegations of sexual atrocities and land grab by some local Trinamool Congress leaders.

Two TMC leaders, North 24 Parganas zilla parishad member Shiba Prasad Hazra and local party functionary Uttam Sardar, were arrested by police and have been booked on charges of alleged gangrape and attempt to murder.

Adhikari had moved the high court seeking permission to visit Sandeshkhali and meet people affected by the alleged atrocities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024