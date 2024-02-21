Sonia Gandhi elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday. Earlier on February 14, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan.

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra congratulated Sonia Gandhi and said, "Congratulations to respected Sonia Gandhi ji on being elected unopposed as Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan and best wishes for a bright tenure." "We have full confidence that your extensive parliamentary experience, excellent work efficiency, and unlimited decency will make the Upper House proud and the dignity of Rajasthan will increase and the issues of the people of the state will be raised," he posted on X on Tuesday.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who had represented the seat since 2004 informed voters of Rae Bareli that she would not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls due to health and age issues. Saying that she would not seek a fresh term in the Lower House from the Congress stronghold in the upcoming polls, Sonia wrote on February 15, "My family in Delhi is incomplete without you. It becomes complete after visiting Rae Bareli--meeting you all. This relationship is very old and deep, which I have received from my in-laws' house as fortune."

Expanding on the 'relationship' that the Gandhi family shares with the people of Rae Bareli, the veteran Congress leader stated further, "In the first Lok Sabha polls after independence, you elected my father-in-law, Firoze Gandhi, and sent him to Delhi as your representative. Later, you elected my mother-in-law, Indira Gandhi, as your representative. With so many ups and downs, this relationship of ours continued to be on the path of love and excitement. And our dedication towards it gradually strengthened." Sonia was elected as an MP from Rae Bareli for the first time in 2004. Since then, the Congress leader has been representing the Congress stronghold in the Lower House.

The current chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party served as the party's national president for almost 22 years, between 1998 and 2022, and is a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli. The move to file nominations for Rajya Sabha comes ahead of Lok Sabha polls expected to be held in April-May this year.

There are 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Rajasthan. In the upcoming biennial elections, three seats in the State are up for grabs. The ruling BJP is set to get two of the seats, while the Opposition Congress will get one, on the basis of their respective strengths in the State Assembly. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was last elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan, is retiring in April this year. The term of Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav will come to an end this April. Besides one Rajya Sabha seat in the State has become vacant after the resignation of the BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena. (ANI)

