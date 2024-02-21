Left Menu

Two cops scuffle inside police station in Maharashtra’s Latur district; probe ordered

The policemen sustained minor injuries in the fight, said a source. A probe has been ordered and action will be taken after its report, said the SP.Meanwhile, Anneboinwad shared on social media a document about his treatment.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 21-02-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 20:59 IST
Two cops screamed their lungs out at each other before getting into fisticuffs inside a police station in Maharashtra's Latur district, an official said on Wednesday.

Senior officials have ordered a probe into the alleged unruly behaviour by sub-inspector SS Anneboinwad and constable Dayanand Makkana at the Nilanga police station on Tuesday evening, he said. The policemen sustained minor injuries in the fight, said a source. "In Nilanga police station, there was a heated argument between two cops over some personal reasons, followed by a scuffle," said Latur Superintendent of Police Somay Munde. A probe has been ordered and action will be taken after its report, said the SP.

Meanwhile, Anneboinwad shared on social media a document about his treatment.

