Left Menu

Annamalai Rebukes Allegations Linking BJP to 'Jana Nayagan' Leak

Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai dismissed allegations tying Union Minister L Murugan and the BJP to the 'Jana Nayagan' movie leak, calling it political indecency. He urged a police investigation and public boycott of pirated versions, emphasizing the BJP's disassociation from film release issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 11-04-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 14:12 IST
Annamalai Rebukes Allegations Linking BJP to 'Jana Nayagan' Leak
Annamalai
  • Country:
  • India

Former Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai has strongly denied allegations connecting the BJP and Union Minister L Murugan to the online leak of the film 'Jana Nayagan'. He criticized these claims as 'political indecency' and condemned the illegal leaking of the movie.

Speaking after campaigning for BJP candidates, Annamalai questioned why the BJP would be implicated, insisting it's the police's role to investigate the leak and bring the culprits to justice. He emphasized that the BJP has no involvement with film releases or leaks.

Annamalai dismissed TVK's accusations against Murugan, insisting the BJP doesn't control the Central Board of Film Certification. Highlighting the significant efforts and investments behind a film, he urged the boycott of pirated versions and pledged to watch the film only in theaters.

TRENDING

1
Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World

Building Bridges: Revolutionizing Dispute Resolution in a Globalized World

 India
2
Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Cong, Left, now its TMC's turn: Modi at Jangipur rally.

Whoever challenged Bengal had their arrogance shattered, from British to Con...

 India
3
Eknath Shinde Lauds Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Acquittal

Eknath Shinde Lauds Purohit's Promotion Amid Malegaon Acquittal

 India
4
Libya Unites: Historic Approval of Unified State Budget

Libya Unites: Historic Approval of Unified State Budget

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026