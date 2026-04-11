Annamalai Rebukes Allegations Linking BJP to 'Jana Nayagan' Leak
Former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai dismissed allegations tying Union Minister L Murugan and the BJP to the 'Jana Nayagan' movie leak, calling it political indecency. He urged a police investigation and public boycott of pirated versions, emphasizing the BJP's disassociation from film release issues.
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Former Tamil Nadu BJP leader K Annamalai has strongly denied allegations connecting the BJP and Union Minister L Murugan to the online leak of the film 'Jana Nayagan'. He criticized these claims as 'political indecency' and condemned the illegal leaking of the movie.
Speaking after campaigning for BJP candidates, Annamalai questioned why the BJP would be implicated, insisting it's the police's role to investigate the leak and bring the culprits to justice. He emphasized that the BJP has no involvement with film releases or leaks.
Annamalai dismissed TVK's accusations against Murugan, insisting the BJP doesn't control the Central Board of Film Certification. Highlighting the significant efforts and investments behind a film, he urged the boycott of pirated versions and pledged to watch the film only in theaters.
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