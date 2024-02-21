Left Menu

Patnaik asks employees to work as team for public welfare

Updated: 21-02-2024 21:17 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday called upon government employees to work as a team for public welfare.

Patnaik said this while attending the orientation of 367 recruits in four state government departments.

All the recruits should have only one purpose which is to serve the people of Odisha, the chief minister said.

''We may work in different capacities, but at the end of the day, we all are public servants. Our ultimate goal is greater public good,'' he said.

Stating that all 4.5 crore people of Odisha are his family members, the CM asked the recruits to treat the populace like family members.

They must provide the services to people with due respect, he stressed.

Noting that Odisha has transformed itself into a self-confident, forward-looking state in the last two decades, the chief minister said, ''We have ensured greater transparency, teamwork, technology and timeliness into governance.'' He said, the objective is Odisha must lead in every sector and emphasized that this can happen if all work as a team.

''All should work for a new Odisha, an empowered Odisha,'' he said.

