Cong chief Kharge given Z-plus security

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has been granted Z-plus security across the country by the Union Home Ministry, official sources said.

The decision has been taken by the home ministry early this month based on the threat perception of Kharge.

CRPF commandos will provide the Z-plus security to Kharge on all India basis, sources said.

