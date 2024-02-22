Cong chief Kharge given Z-plus security
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has been granted Z-plus security across the country by the Union Home Ministry, official sources said.
The decision has been taken by the home ministry early this month based on the threat perception of Kharge.
CRPF commandos will provide the Z-plus security to Kharge on all India basis, sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- Kharge
- CRPF
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former CM Yediyurappa criticizes Karnataka Congress-led protest in Delhi, calls it 'drama'
"People of our country will decide that": Congress leader Avinash Pande on PM Modi's '370 to BJP, 400 to NDA' remark
Mallikarjun Kharge approves formation of committees for Delhi Congress ahead of LS polls
Border security and Ukraine aid collapses despite Biden's plea for Congress to 'show some spine'
Border security and Ukraine aid collapses despite Biden's plea for Congress to 'show some spine'