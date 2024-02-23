Former Lok Sabha speaker Manohar Joshi passes away at 86

Former Lok Sabha Speaker and ex-Chief Minister of Maharashtra Manohar Joshi breathed his last on Friday at around 3 am in Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. The 86-year-old Joshi was admitted to Hinduja Hospital on February 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

According to family sources, the funeral will be held later in the day at Dadar Shivaji Park Crematorium, with full state honours. Joshi served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 1995 to 1999 and as Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2002 to 2004.

He was also a Member of the Rajya Sabha from 2006 to 2012 and Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises from 1999 to 2002. (ANI)

