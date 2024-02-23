Ukraine says Polish officials did not come to border to discuss blockade

A Ukrainian working group led by the prime minister on Friday arrived at the border with Poland amid growing tension over Polish farmers' protests to discuss the situation with Polish governmental officials but their Polish counterparts did not join them.

"Unfortunately, such a meeting with Polish officials did not take place today," Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister, said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had earlier asked Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Polish President Andrzej Duda and European Union officials to come to the Ukrainian-Polish border to discuss the farmers' protests, but this request was turned down.

